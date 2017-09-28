12 Afghan security forces killed in Kandahar

Kabul, Sep 28: Twelve Afghan security forces have been killed and four others wounded when Taliban fighters stormed the compounds of the Maruf district governor in southern Kandahar province.

Zia Durani, the spokesman for the provincial chief of police, said on Thursday the attack happened the previous evening and that government forces then pushed the Taliban out of the district.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yusouf Ahmadi said the Taliban captured Maruf for a few hours and after removing weapons and other items they left the district.

Earlier this month, four people were killed and 14 others injured in a blast in Afghanistan's Khost region on Sunday, said reports. The blast is said to have taken place at a market.

PTI