11 killed in mass shooting at Virginia, suspect gunned down

International

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Virginia, June 01: At least 11 persons have been killed in a mass shooting a. Virginia. The suspect has been gunned down.

A disgruntled public utility employee is said to have opened fire on co-workers at city offices in Virginia beach. At least 6 others were wounded in the attack.

The suspect is said to have shot a police officer. The officer is among the 6 who survived the shooting. The circumstance of the shooting remains under probe with FBI agents and Homeland Security Department assisting the local police.

Aurora mass shooting: 5 killed, 6 cops wounded in outskirts of Chicago

The suspect was a longtime public utilities employee and he has been described as 'disgruntled.' The complex at which the incident took place lies several miles inland from the town's popular seashore.