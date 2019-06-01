  • search
    11 killed in mass shooting at Virginia, suspect gunned down

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Virginia, June 01: At least 11 persons have been killed in a mass shooting a. Virginia. The suspect has been gunned down.

    A disgruntled public utility employee is said to have opened fire on co-workers at city offices in Virginia beach. At least 6 others were wounded in the attack.

    The suspect is said to have shot a police officer. The officer is among the 6 who survived the shooting. The circumstance of the shooting remains under probe with FBI agents and Homeland Security Department assisting the local police.

    Aurora mass shooting: 5 killed, 6 cops wounded in outskirts of Chicago

    The suspect was a longtime public utilities employee and he has been described as 'disgruntled.' The complex at which the incident took place lies several miles inland from the town's popular seashore.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 1, 2019, 7:51 [IST]
