  • search
Trending Jharkhand Maharashtra Hyderabad
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    11 injured in shooting at crowded tourist hub in New Orleans, 2 critical

    By
    |

    Washington, Dec 01: At least eleven people were injured in a shooting early Sunday in New Orleans' French Quarter, a popular tourist hub, US police said. Two of the victims were said to be in a critical condition.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The incident took place at about 3:00 am on a crowded commercial street near many hotels in a historic district that attracts visitors from around the world.

    According to AFP, No fatalities had been reported, and police said they quickly responded to the incident as extra patrols were on duty for an annual Thanksgiving weekend university football game in the city.

    "We had officers on that very block that thought they were being fired upon," police superintendent Shaun Ferguson told reporters.

    Three dead in Oklahoma Walmart shooting: US media

    No arrests had been made and investigations were ongoing, said the New Orleans Police Department on twitter.

    More WASHINGTON News

    Read more about:

    washington shooting

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue