11 injured in shooting at crowded tourist hub in New Orleans, 2 critical

oi-Deepika S

Washington, Dec 01: At least eleven people were injured in a shooting early Sunday in New Orleans' French Quarter, a popular tourist hub, US police said. Two of the victims were said to be in a critical condition.

The incident took place at about 3:00 am on a crowded commercial street near many hotels in a historic district that attracts visitors from around the world.

According to AFP, No fatalities had been reported, and police said they quickly responded to the incident as extra patrols were on duty for an annual Thanksgiving weekend university football game in the city.

"We had officers on that very block that thought they were being fired upon," police superintendent Shaun Ferguson told reporters.

No arrests had been made and investigations were ongoing, said the New Orleans Police Department on twitter.