  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    10 years after death of LTTE, peace shattered in Sri Lanka again

    By
    |

    Colombo, Apr 21: Peace was shattered in Sri Lanka after a number of explosions ripped through Colombo, killing several people.

    This is the first major incident in the country, which had enjoyed peace for a long time after it had witnessed a bloody civil war.

    10 years after death of LTTE, peace shattered in Sri Lanka again
    Image Courtesy: Twitter

    The last major incident in the country was reported in 2006. The attack was carried out by the LTTE and the incident was known as the Digampathana bombing. The LTTE had used a bomb laden truck and rammed it against a convoy of 15 military buses. The incident claimed the lives of 120 sailors.

    Sri Lanka: 52 dead as six blasts rock Churches, hotels on Easter; attackers identified

    After a brief period of negotiations, the LTTE pulled out of the peace talks. There was sporadic violence in the country until April 25 2006. The LTTE tried to assassinate the then Sri Lankan Army Commander, following which it was proscribed as a terrorist organisation.

    The Sri Lankan army then went on an offensive and even asked the outfit to surrender. As of 8 January 2009, the LTTE abandoned its positions on the Jaffna peninsula to make a last stand in the jungles of Mullaitivu, their last main base. On 25 January 2009, SLA troops "completely captured" Mullaitivu town, the last major LTTE stronghold.

    President Mahinda Rajapaksa declared military victory over the Tamil Tigers on 16 May 2009, after 26 years of conflict. The rebels offered to lay down their weapons in return for a guarantee of safety.

    On April 11 Sri Lankan police were warned about attacks on 11 churches

    On 17 May 2009, LTTE's head of the Department of International Relations, Selvarasa Pathmanathan conceded defeat, saying in an email statement, "this battle has reached its bitter end".

    lok-sabha-home

    More EXPLOSION News

    Read more about:

    explosion sri lanka colombo blasts churches

    Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2019, 11:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue