10 times hotter than Sun’s nucleus, China's 'artificial sun' smashes 1000-second fusion world record

Beijing, Jan 06: China has successfully completed the first test of its nuclear fision reactor, known as "Artificial sun" because it mimics the energy-generation process of the Sun.

Nuclear fision is a promising technology that can produce enormous amounts of clean energy with very few waste products.

The experimental advanced superconducting tokamak (EAST), or the Chinese "artificial sun," has achieved a continuous high-temperature plasma operation for 1,056 seconds in the latest experiment on Thursday, the longest time of operation of its kind in the world.

This also beats the previous record for plasma confinement of 390 seconds, set by the Tore Supra tokamak in France in 2003.

China's "artificial sun" is called HL-2M, a tokamak fusion reactor located at the Southwestern Institute of Physics (SWIP) in Chengdu, China.

The reactor generates power by applying powerful magnetic fields to hydrogen to compress it until it creates a plasma that can reach temperatures of more than 150 million degrees Celsius, ten times hotter than the nucleus of the Sun, and generate enormous amounts of energy when the atoms fuse together. The plasma is contained with magnets and supercooling technology.

Story first published: Thursday, January 6, 2022, 11:45 [IST]