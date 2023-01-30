NIA to soon take up Mangaluru blast case

Fact Check: Unrelated video shared with the claim it is from the recent Mangaluru blast

Tarn Taran terror strike: Terrorist Pannun of SJF hiding in the US reaches out to accused

Child dead in explosion near site of terror attack in J&K’s Rajouri

17 killed, 70 injured in blast during Zuhr prayers at mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar; 'Fidayeen' attack suspect

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Islamabad, Jan 30: At least 17 dead and 70 people including policemen were injured after a blast took place durig Zuhr prayers at mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar police line area on Monday. According to Mohammad Asim, spokesperson of the Lady Reading Hospital (LRC), the injured persons are being moved to the medical facility.

According to reports, the explosion took place at around 1:40pm as Zuhr prayers were being offered.

⚡ Pakistan: Blast inside the Mosque near most secured Police Lines in Peshawar.



One side of the mosque has collapsed.



More than 50 injured. Death numbers not known yet. Emergency declared in nearby hospitals pic.twitter.com/F9VF5a3a4d — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) January 30, 2023

Although no group has claimed any responsibility for the attack, initial evidence suggest it was a 'Fidayeen' attack by Tahreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or the Pakistani Taliban.

According to the police official,"It's a suspected suicide bombing, the bomber blew himself in the middle of the prayers shows the initial investigation, At least 70 people including 25 police official Injuried in Peshawar's police lines mosque Blast.''

The last major incident of such a nature took place in Peshawar last year, when a suicide blast inside a Shia mosque in Peshawar's Kocha Risaldar area claimed 63 lives.