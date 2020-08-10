YouTube
    1 dead, several injured as explosion flattens Baltimore Homes: Reports

    By
    |

    Baltimore, Aug 10: One person is dead, several injured after a major explosion tore through a Baltimore neighborhood on Monday. Images on WBFF television showed a section of row houses leveled with rubble strewn about.

    Image credit: Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734
    Image credit: Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734

    Three patients, all in critical condition, were rescued by firefighters, the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 posted on Twitter.

    "Several houses exploded. At least 5 people trapped, some children. A Collapse Response and Second Alarm has been called," the union said on Twitter.

    Story first published: Monday, August 10, 2020, 21:18 [IST]
