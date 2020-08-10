1 dead, several injured as explosion flattens Baltimore Homes: Reports

International

oi-Deepika S

Baltimore, Aug 10: One person is dead, several injured after a major explosion tore through a Baltimore neighborhood on Monday. Images on WBFF television showed a section of row houses leveled with rubble strewn about.

Three patients, all in critical condition, were rescued by firefighters, the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 posted on Twitter.

"Several houses exploded. At least 5 people trapped, some children. A Collapse Response and Second Alarm has been called," the union said on Twitter.