    MP man stripped, thrashed on suspicion of stealing garlic

    Indore, Jan 07: A man stripped naked and thrashed on suspicion of stealing garlic from a wholesale vegetable market in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh.

    The Mandsaur Police Station in-charge, S L Baurasi, 'This is a very serious matter, we have begun an investigation and the culprits who are seen in the video will be acted against'.

    Image Courtesy: ANI

    Last year December, after the onion prices became skyrocketing a truckload full of onions worth Rs 20 lakh was stolen in Shivpuri, MP.

    In the same month, another incident of onion robbery came to light when a farmer based in Richha village in the same Mandsaur district of MP had filed a complaint of stolen onions from his farm that was about 6 quintals worth around Rs 30,000.

    Onion price: Odisha govt asks collectors to take action against hoarders

    It seems the prices of onion earlier and now garlic have become such expensive commodities that thieves and robbers have now started looting them skipping on stealing cash.

