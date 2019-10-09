Zomato delivery man kidnaps customer's pet dog after delivering food in Pune

Pune, Oct 09: There is no doubt that online food delivery has been in recent times where people just want everything on their doorsteps be it in their homes or offices. However, a couple in Pune ordered food from Zomato, and got their food delivered. But to their horror, the delivery guy walked off with their pet, a beagle dog, after delivering the food.

Taking to Twitter, Vandana Shah posted about the bizarre incident, which happened on Monday around noon when she found that her dog went missing from Karve Road.

Vandana said,"We took his contact number and asked him about the dog. However, the delivery boy Tushar confessed to have picked him up but when we asked him to return the dog, he said that he had sent him to his village.''

@ZomatoIN @zomatocare@Rashmibansal #doglovers help @PETA #missingdog kidnapped by Zomato delivery guy Tushar Mobile number 08669582131on 7thOct from Poona at Karve Road,Deccan. pic.twitter.com/qLHnzEpwyT — Vandana Shah (@Vandy4PM) October 8, 2019

"We also offered him money in exchange for our beagle but he kept on giving us evasive answers and then later he has switched off his phone," she added.

According to CCTV footage, the dog was last seen playing and roaming inside the premises of her home before he went missing.

Vandana also reached out to Zomato seeking their help stating that her dog was kidnapped by Tushar. To which food aggregator Zomato responded ,'' "That's totally not acceptable. Please help us with your contact details or the order details via DM and someone from our team will reach out to you at the earliest.

Vandana and her husband also claimed that while they were assured of help by police yesterday, the police refused to register a complaint.