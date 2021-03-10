Zomato delivery boy assaults woman in Bengaluru, leaves her with broken nose

Bengaluru, Mar 10: An Instagram influencer took to social media and claimed that she was punched by a 'Zomato delivery boy' in Bengaluru, following an argument over delay in her order. Hitesha Chandranee, a beauty influencer uploaded videos, one with a bloody face and subsequently ones with a bandaged nose.

Chandranee can be seen crying with a bleeding nose. She said the delivery boy entered her house, snatched the order and ran away.

Responding to her video, Zomato said, "We can assure you this is not the experience our delivery universe stands for. Our local representative shall be in touch with you shortly to help you with the police investigation along with assistance on the medical care required. We can't emphasise how sorry we are, rest assured we'll take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in future."

In a video, Chandranee is seen crying and claiming that she was trying to resolve the issue of delay in the order with a Zomato executive on call, which is when the delivery boy hit her, left her bleeding and ran off.

In the following clip, Chandranee who is seen with a bandaged nose says that she placed the order around 3:30 pm and the food was scheduled to be delivered at 4:30 pm. She said she was constantly in touch with the Zomato executives to figure out if they would give her the food for free or if they would cancel the order.

"The Zomato delivery guy reached and he was very rude," she said. Chandranee says that usually does not open the door fully when someone comes and hence was talking to the delivery boy through a slit. She says she told him to wait so that she can check if the order would be made free or if he needed to take it back.

The influencer further said that the Zomato delivery boy started screaming at her and asked her if he was her "slave". "I got scared and tried shutting my door. He pushed the door and he snatched the order from my table -- he entered my house and he punched me on my face so that I don't get back to him and he ran away," she says in the video.