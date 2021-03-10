Transgenders may soon be recruited in paramilitary forces; Govt mulls at allowing them to take UPSC

Zero error, cost effective CISF on the anvil

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 10: The CISF is working to establish itself as a "zero-error" and "cost-effective" force keeping in view future security challenges, the chief of the paramilitary said on Wednesday.

Subodh Jaiswal, the Director General (DG) of the over 1.62 lakh personnel strong force, said they are working to change the perception that the Central Industrial Security Force is a "costly force".

He was speaking at a force camp here during an event held to mark the 52nd raising day celebrations of the force.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, who officiated as the chief guest of the event and reviewed the ceremonial parade, said the CISF is a "well known force" and it should work to live up to its good reputation in securing vital installations, airports and Delhi Metro, which have a huge public interface and witness heavy footfall.

"Keeping in view future challenges, we are continuously trying to establish ourselves as a cost-effective force by having a better synergy between our human resource and the modern technology available now.

"We are working to adopt to the new requirements of our clients...it is our effort to be a client responsive force," DG Jaiswal said.

According to rules, the cost of the armed CISF security and fire wing is borne by the contracting organisation, be it in the government or the private domain.

The CISF chief said they are working to change the perception that it was a costly force.

He said the CISF was also working to adopt a "zero-error" policy in its organisational, training and functional aspects.

"The personnel of the force will have to understand that operational challenges never give a second opportunity...the more you sweat during training, the less you bleed in war," he said.

Jaiswal said the paramilitary force, at present, was using both defensive and offensive strategies to render its task of securing vital installations and other tasks but they are also prepared to undertake a "more offensive role" and that will be a paradigm shift in its strategies and capabilities.

He added that the force was also "reviewing its standards" and that it will not shy away from bettering its adaptability and preparedness.

The CISF provides armed security to over 350 installations in the country at present like those in the nuclear and aerospace domain, historical monuments like Taj Mahal and Red Fort, private companies like Infosys, the Delhi Metro network and 64 civil airports.

Home secretary Bhalla said the force has made a good name for itself due to its work over the years and despite having a huge public interface, complaints of high-handedness or similar ones against its personnel are negligible.

He said the home ministry is working to ensure that the personnel of the central armed police forces like the CISF have an enhanced housing satisfaction and the target is to achieve 65 per cent by 2024.

The current housing satisfaction in the about 10 lakh personnel strong Central Armed Police Forces like the CRPF, Border Security Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police, among others is about 36 per cent.

The CISF was raised in 1969 and it functions under the command of the Union home ministry.