Youth should be provided with self-employment to tackle job scams: Madras HC

By Munesh

Chennai, Aug 20: Madras High Court has suggested to the Central and State Governments that self-employment should be created for the youth to prevent them from getting frustrated with fake employment agencies.

Justice S Vaidyanathan was sent an invitation letter in 2017 to appear for the interview for the post of supervisor in a private company.

The bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and S Vaidyanathan heard the case and based on the order issued by the Cyber ​​Crime Investigation Division, it was revealed that Bharathiraja, an engineering graduate, had given the judge's address and mobile number to a fake company which had tried to extort money from him.

The CBCID also said that 9 lakh 28 thousand 850 rupees had been defrauded from 80 people and that a woman named Chitra had been arrested in connection with the case.

Following this, the judges ordered the Tirunelveli court to file a separate the case against Chitra and complete the trial within 6 months.

Pointing to the finding of fraud in the Chennai High Court premises, the judges concluded the case by suggesting that the Central Governments should provide self-employment to the youth to tackle the problem of job fraud and unemployment.

Further, adjourned the hearing till February next year on the ground that contempt of court action may be taken against the concerned officials if they are found to be lax in their investigation into the scam.

Story first published: Friday, August 20, 2021, 22:37 [IST]