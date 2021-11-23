Your pension may stop if you don't do this: Check eligibility, step-by-step guide to obtain life certificate

How much liability would pension for divorced daughters of freedom fighters incur: SC to Centre

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 23: The deadline to submit life certificate is just a seven days away, November 30, 2021, and if the document is not submitted by then, the Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) like the banks, the post offices, and others may not disburse a pensioner's due money.

Every year between November 1 and November 30, government pensioners are required to submit their annual life certificates to continue receiving a pension. However, pensioners aged 80 years or above can submit the life certificate from October 1 onwards. Thus, these pensioners get two months to submit their annual life certificates. The last date of submitting the annual life certificate is November 30.

Jeevan Pramaan is a biometric-enabled Digital Life Certificate for pensioners where they can generate and share it with Pension Disbursing Agencies (PDAs). The facility is available for retired employees of Central Government, State Government and other government institutions.

It is very difficult for senior citizens and other retired employees to visit the bank every year and submit a life certificate in person. The Government of India has made provision for such pensioners to generate the digital life certificate using Aadhaar-based biometric authentication by visiting the Jeevan Pramaan portal or downloading the Jeevan Pramaan app on their smartphones.

Eligibility

A person can avail the facilities of Jeevan Pramaan if he meets the following eligibility criteria: He/she should be a pensioner He/she should be a retired government employee (Central Government, State Government or other Government Institutions) He/she should have a valid Aadhaar number The Aadhaar number should be registered with the Pension Distributing Agency

How to generate and access an online Jeevan Pramaan Patra

Download the government's Jeevan Pramaan app and find the option to 'register as a new user'

Enter the required details such as Aadhaar number, Pension Payment Order, Bank Account, Bank name and your mobile number

Click on send OTP to generate an OTP and send it to the mentioned mobile number

Enter this OTP to proceed ahead

Authenticate your details through biometric verification (fingerprint or iris scan) using Aadhaar

Once you click on submit, your details will be validated by UIDAI and a Pramaan ID will be generated against your details after successful registration

You can use this Pramaan ID to login to your Jeevan Pramaan account.

How to generate a life certificate online

Login to your Jeevan Pramaan app by entering your Pramaan ID and OTP

Select the Generate Jeevan Pramaan option

Enter the Aadhaar number and mobile number and click on Generate OTP

An OTP is sent to the mobile number. Enter the OTP in the space provided

Enter details such as -

Pensioner Name

PPO Number

Type of pension

Name of Sanctioning Authority

Name of Disbursing Agency

Name of Agency

Email Id

Select Remarried options

Select Re-Employed Options

Select the no objection option and scan your fingerprint/iris

The biometric input is authenticated using the Aadhaar data

The Jeevan Pramaan is displayed on the screen after successful authentication

A confirmation message is sent to the pensioner's mobile number containing the Jeevan Pramaan Certificate ID

How to Locate Jeevan Pramaan Centres

Visit the Jeevan Pramaan portal

Click on "Locate a Centre"

You can either search for a JPC using a "Location" or "Pincode"

The search results are displayed on the screen along with the support for Google maps

Story first published: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 13:09 [IST]