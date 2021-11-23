Your pension may stop if you don't do this: Check eligibility, step-by-step guide to obtain life certificate
New Delhi, Nov 23: The deadline to submit life certificate is just a seven days away, November 30, 2021, and if the document is not submitted by then, the Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) like the banks, the post offices, and others may not disburse a pensioner's due money.
Every year between November 1 and November 30, government pensioners are required to submit their annual life certificates to continue receiving a pension. However, pensioners aged 80 years or above can submit the life certificate from October 1 onwards. Thus, these pensioners get two months to submit their annual life certificates. The last date of submitting the annual life certificate is November 30.
Jeevan Pramaan is a biometric-enabled Digital Life Certificate for pensioners where they can generate and share it with Pension Disbursing Agencies (PDAs). The facility is available for retired employees of Central Government, State Government and other government institutions.
It is very difficult for senior citizens and other retired employees to visit the bank every year and submit a life certificate in person. The Government of India has made provision for such pensioners to generate the digital life certificate using Aadhaar-based biometric authentication by visiting the Jeevan Pramaan portal or downloading the Jeevan Pramaan app on their smartphones.
Eligibility
- A person can avail the facilities of Jeevan Pramaan if he meets the following eligibility criteria:
- He/she should be a pensioner
- He/she should be a retired government employee (Central Government, State Government or other Government Institutions)
- He/she should have a valid Aadhaar number
- The Aadhaar number should be registered with the Pension Distributing Agency
How to generate and access an online Jeevan Pramaan Patra
- Download the government's Jeevan Pramaan app and find the option to 'register as a new user'
- Enter the required details such as Aadhaar number, Pension Payment Order, Bank Account, Bank name and your mobile number
- Click on send OTP to generate an OTP and send it to the mentioned mobile number
- Enter this OTP to proceed ahead
- Authenticate your details through biometric verification (fingerprint or iris scan) using Aadhaar
- Once you click on submit, your details will be validated by UIDAI and a Pramaan ID will be generated against your details after successful registration
- You can use this Pramaan ID to login to your Jeevan Pramaan account.
How to generate a life certificate online
- Login to your Jeevan Pramaan app by entering your Pramaan ID and OTP
- Select the Generate Jeevan Pramaan option
- Enter the Aadhaar number and mobile number and click on Generate OTP
- An OTP is sent to the mobile number. Enter the OTP in the space provided
- Enter details such as -
- Pensioner Name
- PPO Number
- Type of pension
- Name of Sanctioning Authority
- Name of Disbursing Agency
- Name of Agency
- Email Id
- Select Remarried options
- Select Re-Employed Options
- Select the no objection option and scan your fingerprint/iris
- The biometric input is authenticated using the Aadhaar data
- The Jeevan Pramaan is displayed on the screen after successful authentication
- A confirmation message is sent to the pensioner's mobile number containing the Jeevan Pramaan Certificate ID
How to Locate Jeevan Pramaan Centres
- Visit the Jeevan Pramaan portal
- Click on "Locate a Centre"
- You can either search for a JPC using a "Location" or "Pincode"
- The search results are displayed on the screen along with the support for Google maps