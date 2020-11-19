‘You were shaken out of slumber’: HC pulls up Delhi govt over Covid-19 surge

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 19: Delhi High Court on Thursday pulled up Kejriwal government for its flip-flop on the cap on the number of wedding attendees in the wake of a fresh wave of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the city.

"Why did you wait for 18 days to restrict the number of attendees at weddings? How many died of Covid-19 during this period?" the high court also asked the Delhi government, according to news agency PTI.

The court also noted that the quantum of fine for not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing does not appear to be a deterrent.

Delhi on Tuesday restricted the number of people allowed at weddings from 200 to 50 amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

"Delhi had allowed up to 200 people at weddings, in keeping with the Central government guidelines. But now we have decided to go back to the earlier limit of 50 people," Kejriwal said.

Delhi has witnessed a sudden spike in novel coronavirus cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on Wednesday.

According to official data, the city recorded over one lakh new coronavirus cases and around 1,200 deaths between November 1-16 while nearly 94,000 COVID-19 patients recovered during the same period.