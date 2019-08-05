  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    You are not alone: Tharoor shows solidarity with Omar Abdullah over alleged house arrest

    By Shreya
    |

    Srinagar, Aug 05: Amid uncertainty over the centre's move, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who was placed under house arrest said that he was not sure of what was "in store" for the state, "but it doesn't look good".

    "While I've been focused on Kashmir I must add a word for people in Kargil, Ladakh & Jammu. I've no idea what is in store for our state but it doesn't look good. I know many of you will be upset by what unfolds. Please don't take the law into your own hands, please stay calm," Omar Abdullah tweeted.

    File photo of Shashi Tharoor
    File photo of Shashi Tharoor

    "To the people of Kashmir, we don't know what is in store for us but I am a firm believer that what ever Almighty Allah has planned it is always for the better, we may not see it now but we must never doubt his ways. Good luck to everyone, stay safe and above all please stay calm," he added.

    Former J&K chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, too echoed a similar views and said "the world watches as people and their voices are being muzzled in J&K".

    Shashi Tharoor urge appointment of interim Congress president by internal elections

    "In such difficult times, I'd like to assure our people that come what may, we are in this together and will fight it out. Nothing should break our resolve to strive for what's rightfully ours," she tweeted.

    Extending his support, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor upheld his faith in Parliament which he said is still in session and said that every Indian democrat will stand with the decent mainstream leaders in Kashmir as "you face up to whatever the government has in store for our country".

    The centre's decision to deploy security and government advisory asking pilgrims and tourists to leave Kashmir immediately has triggered panic among the Kashmir politicians, who on Sunday met at NC chief Farooq Abdullah's house.

    More OMAR ABDULLAH News

    Read more about:

    omar abdullah house arrest tweet jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Monday, August 5, 2019, 8:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue