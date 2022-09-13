You’re an untouchable till you’re a Hindu: DMK MP Raja's remark kicks up row

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Sep 13: DMK MP A Raja stirred up a controversy after a video of him making disparaging remarks about Hinduism came to light, triggering a sharp reaction from the BJP.

In the video, Raja can be heard saying said that Shudras, the lowest caste in the Varna system, are children of prostitutes and they will remain so until they practice Hinduism.

"You are a Shudra until you are a Hindu. You are a prostitute's son until you are a shudra. Until you are a Hindu, you are a Panjayathu (Dalit) and until you are a Hindu, you are an untouchable," he reportedly said in the video.

"Only when you start asking aloud as to how many of you want to be a son of a prostitute, an untouchable, will it destroy the roots of Sanathana," DMK MP from Nilgiris said.

"I haven't seen any religion like this. Lingayats in Karnataka are petitioning the Supreme Court saying that their way of worship and religious principles are different. They are asking themselves to be not declared as Hindus. But what is the Supreme Court saying? The Supreme Court is saying that if you aren't a Christian, Muslim, or Persian, you've to be a Hindu. Is there any other country having such cruelty?" the DMK MP added.

Taking to Twitter, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai slammed the DMK MP accusing him of doing appeasement politics by targeting a particular community.

"Sorry state of political discourse in Tamil Nadu. @arivalayam MP has yet again spewed hatred against one community with the sole aim of appeasing others. Very very unfortunate mindset of these political leaders who think they own Tamil Nadu," said Annamalai.

Sorry state of political discourse in Tamil Nadu. @arivalayam MP has yet again spewed hatred against one community with the sole aim of appeasing others.



Very very unfortunate mindset of these political leaders who think they own Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/UntspDKdQ3 — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) September 12, 2022

A Raja's is known for his controversial statements and corruption cases like the 2G scam.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 13:16 [IST]