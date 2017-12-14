Yogiji, where are sweaters for poor students of UP schools to fight harsh winter?

Lucknow, Dec 14: Winter has come with its woes for poor students studying in government schools of Uttar Pradesh.

It is almost mid-December and the little children of UP government schools are still waiting for the arrival of sweaters to help them fight the biting cold.

The minimum temperature in places like Lucknow, the capital city of the northern state under the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has already dipped to 10 degrees Celsius making lives of children without warm clothes almost hell.

Every year during winters, the students of government schools in UP are given sweaters by the administration. However, this time the entire process has been delayed.

Talking about how the children without warm clothes are managing to attend their classes, a student studying in a government school in Lucknow told ANI, "The weather is quite cold, but we haven't received sweaters so far. The students who have sweaters they wear them, but those who don't are waiting for the school to provide them sweaters."

Jiyamau, #Luclnow: The weather is quite cold, but we haven't received sweaters so far. Students who have, wear it, but those who don't, are waiting for the school to provide say students #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/6JOWYx2HY8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 13, 2017

According to ANI, the Yogi Adityanath government has called a snap bid for procurement of sweaters on December 23 to ensure availability of warm clothes for students at the earliest.

Thus the students, without access to warm clothes, have to wait for more than 10 days before they are given sweaters by their respective schools.

"The distribution of sweaters will start from December 25. We will distribute sweaters among students as and when we get them," a teacher was quoted as saying by ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Government has called a snap bid for procurement of sweaters on December 23 to ensure availability of sweaters. Distribution of sweaters to begin from December 25. Teachers say 'will distribute sweaters among students as and when we get' pic.twitter.com/aBP4niqTZq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 13, 2017

Criticising the delay in distribution of sweaters among the needy children, the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) has called the BJP government in the state "insensitive".

"It's December but still there is no availability of sweaters. Children are falling sick. The BJP government is insensitive," SP leader Rajendra Chaudhary told ANI.

While chief minister Adityanath was busying touring and campaigning in Gujarat as a part of the state Assembly elections till a few days ago, the students in his home state are fighting a lonely battle this winter minus the warm clothes.

OneIndia News