Yogi warns of sedition charges if people celebrate Pakistan win over India

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 28: The sedition law will be invoked against all those celebrating Pakistan's victory in the T20 World Cup against India, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

He made the remarks in an interview with a news publication and the link to the same was posted by the official handle of Yogi's office. The remarks come a day after three engineering students from Kashmir were arrested in Agra for raising anti national slogans after Pakistan's victory against India.

The students were suspended by the college following a police complaint filed by BJP leaders. They were booked under IPC Section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups), 505 (1)(B) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) and Section 66 F of the Information Technology Act.

The UP police said that seven persons had been booked in five cases in Agra, Badaun, Sitapur and Barely. Similar cases have been booked in Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir. In Rajasthan, a school teacher was arrested for putting up a WhatsApp status celebrating Pakistan's victory.

In J&K the police registered two cases under the UAPA against some medical students living in hostels at the Government Medical College in Karan Nagar, Srinagar and SKIMS Soura.

Story first published: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 13:41 [IST]