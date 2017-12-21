Yogi Adiyanath imposes selfie ban near his Lucknow residence, Akhilesh calls it New Year gift

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has banned folks from clicking selfies on the road leading up to his official residence in Lucknow.

A sign put up by the state's police at the beginning of the road warning against selfies has however been removed after much criticism and mirth on social media.

The signal stated said that taking pictures and selfies in this VIP area is an offence. Those who caught doing it will face strict action.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav was the the first to comment on Twitter.

"A New Year's Gift for the people of Uttar Pradesh, taking selfies could attract Uttar Pradesh Control of Organized Crime Act (UPCOCA)," Akhilesh tweeted.

Akhilesh even linked it to UPCOCA, a new law in the state that opposition parties are up in arms against. "A New Year's Gift for the people of Uttar Pradesh, taking selfies could attract UPCOCA," the former chief minister and Samajwadi Party boss tweeted in Hindi.

Akhilesh Yadav, who is also national president of the Samajwadi Party, said that UPCOCA is a tool to threaten the voices against the government. He said, "BJP used to say that encounters of the criminals will improve the law and order situation in the state but nothing has changed. Nothing will change until the government gives charge to able officers. UPCOCA will be used to suppress the voice of the opposition and to threaten them."

"The government should instead focus more on Dial 100 and 1090 emergency numbers, then only law and order situation can improve," he added.

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati also raised her concerns against UPCOCA and said that this would be used against Dalits, minorities and poor.

On the other hand that BJP said that the opposition to UPCOCA by other parties is very unfortunate.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)