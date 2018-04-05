‘Yogi Adityanath scolded and threw me out’: Dalit BJP MP writes to PM Modi

A Dalit BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Chhote Lal Kharwar, who represents UP's Robertsganj constituency, in his letter to the PM has raised some serious complaints against Adiyanath saying that he met the chief minister twice, but was "scolded and thrown out".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly assured him that action will be taken, NDTV reported.

"The officials did not report properly, that is why no action was taken. They kept believing the false report by SP (Superintendent of Police), and not what their MP was saying. Otherwise, this would not have happened to me," Kharwar told ANI.

Kharwar has also mentioned that he received death threats a number of times but police did not file his complaint.

"You see, I exhausted all my options internally within the party, that is why I went to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes. You please check at the local level and see if you can find any instances of wrongdoing against me. If not, then why is this happening?" Chhote Lal Kharwar told NDTV.

Kharwar 's complaint has come at a time the ruling BJP is facing massive protests by Dalit groups over the Supreme Court's order on SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

At least 11 people were killed in the massive protest erupted in various parts of the country.

Dalit groups were protesting against a Supreme Court order that they feared weakened a law that protects them from atrocities.

The protests were against the dilution of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. Incidentally, it was Supreme Court which tweaked the mandatory arrest clause in the act.

