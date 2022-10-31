Yogi Adityanath flags of Run for Unity: Explains importance of Sardar Patel

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 31: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the Runoff Unity race on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhai Patel's birth anniversary. While flagging off the rally on Monday, he said that Patel defeated the British's strategy to divide India and he tied India to unity.

CM Yogi said that the Run for Unity is being organised in over 600 districts across the country while in UP it is being held in 75 districts. Calling him the architect of the integrity of India, CM Yogi said that it is happening for the first time in the country that Sardar Patel's name is being taken to the fore.

He also said that the princely states Hyderabad and Junagadh kept trying to separate but they could not succeed because of Patel. The country in which there is a great hero like Sardar Patel, that country cannot bow down before terrorism, corruption and separation.

PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary

Today you may be seeing that separatism and extremism is ending in the country. Today Kashmir is connected to the mainstream and the Constitution is being followed. The citizens of this country would stop the enemy who dares to invade the country, CM Yogi also said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 31, 2022, 13:28 [IST]