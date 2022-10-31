YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Yogi Adityanath flags of Run for Unity: Explains importance of Sardar Patel

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 31: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the Runoff Unity race on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhai Patel's birth anniversary. While flagging off the rally on Monday, he said that Patel defeated the British's strategy to divide India and he tied India to unity.

    CM Yogi said that the Run for Unity is being organised in over 600 districts across the country while in UP it is being held in 75 districts. Calling him the architect of the integrity of India, CM Yogi said that it is happening for the first time in the country that Sardar Patel's name is being taken to the fore.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

    He also said that the princely states Hyderabad and Junagadh kept trying to separate but they could not succeed because of Patel. The country in which there is a great hero like Sardar Patel, that country cannot bow down before terrorism, corruption and separation.

    PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversaryPM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary

    Today you may be seeing that separatism and extremism is ending in the country. Today Kashmir is connected to the mainstream and the Constitution is being followed. The citizens of this country would stop the enemy who dares to invade the country, CM Yogi also said.

    Comments

    More YOGI ADITYANATH News  

    Read more about:

    yogi adityanath sardar vallabhai patel birth anniversary rally

    Story first published: Monday, October 31, 2022, 13:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 31, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X