Yogi Adityanath: Chandragupta Maurya defeated Alexander, but isn’t called ‘great’; Owaisi slams

Lucknow, Nov 15: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Mauryan Kingdom founder Chandragupta Maurya had defeated Alexander of Macedonia, yet the historians never described him as "great."

A few years after his Indian campaign, Alexander died in 323 BC. Historians are divided over when Chandragupta came to power, but it is generally believed to have been after Alexander's death.

"How is history distorted! History did not call Chandragupta Maurya great, whom did it call great? The one who lost from him. They call Alexander, the great. The nation has been cheated. But historians are silent on it, because, if the truth comes out before Indians, the society will stand up once again. When society stands up, the nation stands up too. PM Modi is making this nation stand up today. When we talk of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat', these issues are addressed." HT quotes the UP CM as saying at a "Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan" organised by the BJP's OBC Morcha.

He targeted Samajwadi Party without naming it for raking up the partition issue and accused them of supporting the Taliban. The UP CM claimed that some leaders supported the new regime as soon as it returned to power.

The BJP CM added, "We should not forget how Buddha's statues were destroyed in Bamiyan (in Afghanistan) by the Taliban. Breaking the statues of Buddha means trying to put an end to peace. Twenty years ago, when this incident took place, we thought that one day, they (Taliban) will face 'durgati' (misfortune). A few days later, the US dropped bombs on them. Back then, I had said they reaped what they sowed," Adityanath said.

However, his comments were slammed by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. He tweeted, "Hindutva is a fake history factory. Chandragupta & Alexander never met in war. This is yet another example of why we need good public education system. In absence of good schools, Baba-log get to make up facts according to convenience. Baba doesn't value education and it shows,"

Story first published: Monday, November 15, 2021, 11:06 [IST]