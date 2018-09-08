  • search

Yogendra Yadav detained, 'manhandled' by cops in Tamil Nadu

    Chennai, Sep 8: Yogendra Yadav, a psephologist-turned politician on Saturday alleged that he and his team were detained and manhandled by Tamil Nadu police in Thiru Annamali district.

    File photo of Yogendra Yadav

    Yadav and his team were on the way to meet the farmers affected by the proposed Chennai-Salem greenfield corridor project.

    Taking to twitter, the Swaraj India party chief explained the ordeal and also shared a video of his vehicle being stopped on his way to attend a movement against an 8-lane way.

    Yadav, alleged that the police prevented him from meeting the farmers, accusing cops of manhandling and pushing him into police van.

    "TN police has detained me and team in Chengam PS, Thiru Annamalai district. We came on the invitation of Movement Against 8Lane Way. We were prevented from going to meet farmers, phones snatched, manhandled and pushed into police van. First hand experience of police state in TN!" said Yadav.

    Yadav said Superintendent of Police did not allow him to meet the farmers inside their home citing law and order problems.

    "Supdt. Police, Thiru Annamalai is here to tell me hay they apprehend law and order problem due to my presence! I am saying I will only visit farmers inside their homes. SP says I am not allowed! Gandhian disobedience is the only way out, it seems (sic)," Yadav tweeted.

    A section of locals including farmers and environmentalists have been opposing the Rs 10,000 crore eight-lane Salem-Chennai expressway.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 16:53 [IST]
