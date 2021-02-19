Yoga guru Ramdev releases research paper on ayurvedic coronavirus medicine Coronil

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 19: In a recent development, Yoga guru Ramdev on Friday released a research paper by Haridwar-based Patanjali Research Institute on the "first evidence-based ayurvedic medicine" against the novel coronavirus, Coronil. It can be seen that Patanjali had last year brought out its medicine against COVID-19.

Releasing the research paper, Yoga guru Ramdev emphasised its certification from the World Health Organization (WHO) and said this research paper is to satisfy those who had earlier questioned the scientific relevance of the medicine.

Over 1 crore COVID vaccine doses administered to healthcare, frontline workers in India

Earlier, Coronil was under scrutiny due to the lack of scientific evidence and trials that could determine its efficacy in combating the deadly virus that has taken more than 156,000 lives in the country. Coronil was first advertised as a cure for the coronavirus infection but later licensed as an "immunity booster" amid the controversy over its trial data and composition.

During the event, Ramdev said that the aim of the institute is to accredit the ancient medical science of India globally by providing scientific evidence and fulfill the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision in healthcare.

BJP slams Congress over threats to Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar

"Patanjali Research Institute's scientific research and success on the first evidence based corona medicine will benefit 158 countries of the world," the company's dairy arm also tweeted.

The union health minister also emphasised the need of using modern scientific tools to highlight the importance of Ayurveda at the international level. Patanjali under the leadership of Acharyaji and Swamiji will help Ayurveda get the recognition it deserves at the international level, he said.