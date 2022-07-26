Yet another class 12 girl kills self; 3rd such incident in 2 weeks in Tamil Nadu

YouTube
    Chennai, July 26: In yet another shocking incident, a class 12 girl has reportedly ended her life in Tamil Nadu.

    In the last two weeks, this is the third case of class 12 girls ending their lives by suicide. She was upset after getting scolded by her mother, police said as per NDTV.

    The Cuddalore Police has registered a case of suspicious death and her body has been sent to postmortem.

    On July 13, the 17-year-old girl, studying class 12 in a private residential school in Chinnasalem's Kaniyamoor area in Kallakurichi, was found dead on the hostel premises.

    The girl, an inmate of a room on the third floor of the hostel was suspected to have ended her life by jumping to the ground from the top floor. Reportedly, a postmortem report indicated that she had sustained injuries before her death.

    However, violence broke out in Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu as protesters demanding justice over the death of a girl student went on a rampage setting fire to vehicles and indulging in stone pelting. An SIT has been formed to investigate the violence.

    On Monday, a class 12 girl student of a government-aided school in Tiruvallur was found dead on the premises of the institution-run hostel, police said.

    It has been reported to them that she died by suicide (hanging) and an FIR has been registered, Deputy Inspector General of Police, M Sathiya Priya told reporters. The investigation in the matter is transferred to the Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID), she said.

    X