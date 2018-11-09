New Delhi, Nov 9: Whenever attacking the BJP-led government over demonetisation, Congress president Rahul Gandhi asks people if they ever saw a rich person stand in line outside a bank or the ATM after the note ban. Even today during a rally in Chhattisgarh, Rahul asked if the people have seen a rich black money hoarder stand in line? Reacting to this, the BJP said "Yes, we have seen you stand in line?"

On November 8, 2016, the Modi government banned the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes with immediate effect which resulted in acute shortage of cash. Weeks following the government's move, people across the country the country had to queue up outside banks and ATMs to get new valid currency notes. Even Rahul Gandhi had then stood in a queue and hit out at the government for causing great inconvenience to people.

Ever since, whenever Rahul speaks about demonetisation, he says that the inconvenience was caused only to the poor.

"Today Rahul ji in Chhattisgarh asked 'did anyone saw any rich black money holder get out of a big car and stand in the line during Demonetisation'? Would like to tell him yes we saw you get out of your 4 crore car and stand in line," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

Yesterday (November 8) was the second anniversary of the demonetisation. Gandhi on Thursday said the demonetisation failed to achieve the desired results.

"From a war against counterfeit currency and terrorism, to permanently removing the scourge of black money; from increasing savings to forcing a shift to digital transactions; not a single stated objective of the government has been met," he had said.