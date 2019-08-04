‘Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge’: Israel PM Netanyahu wishes PM Modi on Friendship Day

  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 04: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday posted a video wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'Happy International Friendship Day' on Sunday.

    Taking to twitter, Israel embassy in India posted a video, captioned, "Happy Friendship Day 2019 India! May our ever-strengthening friendship and growing partnership touch greater heights."

    Modi and Netanyahu's bonhomie is shown with background music of popular friendship song, "yeh dosti hum nahi choienge" from the film Sholay.

    Ahead of an unprecedented snap polls on September 17, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party has put banners featuring his pictures with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to lure support by presenting him in a "different league".

    The Israeli Premier will be travelling to India on a day-long visit on September 9 to meet Modi, just eight days before the repeat polls in the Jewish state, in what some political analysts feel is a photo-op to project his acceptance worldwide and prop up his campaign just before the polls.

    Netanyahu, who created history on July 20 by becoming the longest serving Israeli Prime Minister, surpassing Israel's first premier David Ben-Gurion, is facing a tough political challenge as opinion polls show flagging fortunes for his ruling Likud party.

