India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 20: From the coronavirus pandemic to farmer protests, poll violence, Olympic gold, the year 2021 was filled with life-changing events. A the year draws to a close, here is a recap of the some of the prominent events took place this year.

2021 Indian farmers' Republic Day violence

A tractor march meant to highlight farmers' demands dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital on Republic Day this year.

Hordes of rampaging protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered a national insult -- hoisting a religious flag from the rampart of Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India's tricolour.

Tens of thousands of protesters clashed with police in multiple places, leading to chaos in well known landmarks of Delhi and suburbs, amid waves of violence that ebbed and flowed through the day, leaving the farmers' two-month peaceful movement in tatters.

2021 Bengal post-poll violence

Bengal post-poll violence refers to the alleged murders, rapes, and vandalism that happened in numerous West Bengal districts following the announcement of the results of the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election.

The violence erupted just hours after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won a third term in office in May.

It was a continuation of the statewide election-related violence.

The West Bengal government failed to properly investigate accusations of alleged violence during the assembly elections in May and April, according to the Calcutta high court.

COVID-19: India's Oxygen Crisis

After a new coronavirus variant unleashed a brutal second wave of infections in India, hospitals in the country faced worst nightmare with shortage of oxygen tanks and beds.

Many hospitals in Delhi and around the country ran out of oxygen, with hundreds dying from a shortage of oxygen.

However, the centre has claimed no deaths due to oxygen shortage were reported by states and UTs during the second COVID-19 wave.

Indians named in Pandora Paper leaks

The ''Pandora Papers'' have named 300 Indian individuals, including Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Jackie Shroff, Ajit Kerkar and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

Millions of leaked documents dubbed as the ''Pandora Papers'' by a worldwide journalistic partnership on October 3, claimed to have uncovered financial secrets of current and former world leaders, politicians and public officials in 91 countries and territories, including India.

There are over 300 Indian names in the Pandora Papers leak, including over 60 prominent ones.

Air India returns to Tata after 70 years

Tata Sons won Air India bid, the airline it founded nearly 90 years back - as the government accepted its winning bid of Rs 18,000 crore to acquire 100 per cent of the debt-laden state-run carrier.

The deal completed a full circle as Air India was founded in 1932 under the name Tata Airlines by family scion and aviation enthusiast Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata.

India breaches 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered mark

October 21 2021 will be a landmark day in Indian history. After battling a horrific second wave of COVID-19, India reached the milestone of the 100-crore vaccine mark.

India overcame logistic challenges and hesitancy as healthcare workers climbed mountains, crossed rivers and walked the deserts to vaccinate Indians against COVID-19.

Story first published: Monday, December 20, 2021, 12:35 [IST]