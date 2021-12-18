Wouldn't like to pre-empt any findings of Court of inquiry as it is a very fair process: IAF chief on chopper

New Delhi, Dec 18: Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari said the Court of Inquiry being conducted by a tri-services inquiry team will be a fair process and mandate given to it is to investigate every single angle of the incident.

Delivering his address at the Combined Graduation Parade at the Air force Academy at Dundigal, Chaudhari said the probe will take "a few more weeks" and he would not like to preempt any of the findings of the court of inquiry by commenting on it.

''I wouldn't like to pre-empt any findings of Court of Inquiry as it's a thorough process. It's a mandate to investigate every single angle and look into every single aspect of what could've gone wrong & come out with suitable recommendations & findings,'' he said.

He was replying to a query on the details related to the investigation and the situation and circumstances of the chopper crash that killed General Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff, his wife and 12 other armed forces personnel, at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

''Let me assure you that it is a very very fair process, this entire Court of Inquiry,'' Chaudhari said.

Expressing grief over the untimely demise of India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 other armed forces officials in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu, he said the parade chose to cut down many events as a mark of respect.

''After Tamil Nadu Chopper Crash the VVIP protocols to fly will be revised and reviewed. All these procedures will be reviewed based on the findings of the enquiry. We are continuously evaluating threats from Pakistan and China and are very well aware of it,'' IAF Chief VR Chaudhari said.

Earlier in his address during the passing out parade, the Air Force chief said the nature of warfare is undergoing fundamental changes and India's security dynamics involve multifaceted threats and challenges which will require building multi domain capabilities.

He also said the Air Force is on the cusp of transformation into a highly potent air force with many new injections such as Rafale jets, Apache helicopters and a wide variety of sophisticated or sophisticated systems.

''As far as discussions on Rafale is concerned, we're thankful to them (France) for timely deliveries. You know that contract was for 36 aircraft,32 of which have been delivered. Out of the remaining four, 3 will arrive on time in Feb,'' IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said.

On discussions with French delegation, IAF chief said,''Last aircraft which will have India-specific enhancements will be delivered after all its trials conclude. We discussed with Defence Minister, future maintenance issues of Rafale & setting up of D-level maintenance in India.''