Would Balasaheb have supporter those with Dawood links: Shinde poses fresh question

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 27: Launching a fresh attack on Shiv Sena leadership, dissident leader Eknath Shinde on Sunday wondered how could Bal Thackeray's party support the people having a direct connection with Dawood Ibrahim who was responsible for killing innocent Mumbaikars by triggering bomb blasts, news agency PTI reported.

He said the banner of revolt was raised by him and other MLAs to protest against such support and he doesn't care for his life in the bid to save Bal Thackeray's Shiv Sena. Eknath Shinde's tweets on Sunday night are an apparent reference to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Nawab Malik who is in jail in connection with a money laundering case allegedly involving relatives of Dawood Ibrahim.

The tweets are also seen as a reply to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut who had termed Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs "bodies without souls" which will be sent to the morgue.

Maha crisis: Gov writes to Centre for adequate security forces amid protests against rebel MLAs

"How can Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena support those who have a direct connection with Dawood who killed innocent Mumbaikars by carrying out Mumbai bomb blasts? We are taking this step to oppose this; Don't care if this step leads us to the brink of death," Eknath Shinde tweeted in Marathi.

In another tweet, the senior Shiv Sena leader said they will consider themselves fortunate if they die while saving Shiv Sena and the ideology of Bal Thackeray.

Eknath Shinde had tagged his tweets to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's Twitter handle.

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Raut had termed Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs as "bodies without souls" which will be sent to the morgue.

NCP leader alleges powerful force is backing Sena rebels

"We have learnt a lesson on whom to trust....These are the bodies whose souls have died. Their mind is dead....40 bodies will come from Assam and will be sent directly to the morgue for postmortem," Sanjay Raut had said in an apparent reference to the number of MLAs camping in Guwahati with Eknath Shinde while addressing Sena cadres.

(PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, June 27, 2022, 9:05 [IST]