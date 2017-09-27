World Tourism Day: PM invites foreigners to explore 'Incredible India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed people from all over the world to explore 'Incredible India' and hospitality of Indians on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

PM Modi took to twitter to offer the invitation, also urged youngsters to travel across India and experience the the diversity of the country. "On World Tourism Day, I invite people from all over the world to come & discover the beauty of Incredible India & hospitality of our people," he tweeted.

On #WorldTourismDay, I invite people from all over the world to come & discover the beauty of #IncredibleIndia & hospitality of our people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2017

"I specially urge my young friends to travel across India & see first hand the diversity of our vibrant nation," he said.

I specially urge my young friends to travel across India & see first hand the diversity of our vibrant nation. #WorldTourismDay — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2017

PM Modi had talked about tourism and its benefits during 'Mann Ki Baat' last Sunday.

Here is what I said on tourism and its benefits during #MannKiBaat last Sunday. https://t.co/zZk6HyCdUl #WorldTourismDay — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2017

Separately, Union Tourism Minister K J Alphons has called upon the youths to make India a better place by keeping the surroundings clean and thus promote tourism.

"India, with 5,000 years old civilisation, amazing culture, beaches, back waters, hill stations and philosophical school of thoughts, is lagging behind in tourism," Tourism minister Alphons said.

The tourism minister called upon youths to carry in their hearts a mission to make India a better place and to take steps to ensure that in the next five years, over 25 million come to the country every year.

PTI