World Lion Day 2022: These viral videos of 'king of the jungle' will make your day

New Delhi, Aug 10: World Lion Day is celebrated on August 10 every year. Lions are the second largest cat in the world and they are just behind the Asian tiger. These majestic animals roamed all over Africa and the Eurasian super-continent three million years ago and due to changes in the natural environment, their range is reduced primarily to Africa and selected parts of Asia.

The special day was founded by the Big Cat Initiative and National Geographic in 2013, with an aim to protect lions in their natural habitat.

On world lion day, let's take a look at some of the lion videos that are buzzing over the internet:

Three arrested in Gujarat for harassing lions

A video of lions shared by IFS Officer Praveen Kaswan on the occasion of World Lion Day is a sight to behold.

Here a beautiful family of Kings & Queens from Gir forest of #India. Today is #WorldLionDay. @dcfsasangir pic.twitter.com/GAsWCiOnqa — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 10, 2022

This is indeed a magnificent view, as not every day you see a pride of lions crossing a waterhole.

On #WorldLionDay we celebrate the existence of these magnificent creatures and their contribution to the environment. Lions are killed as trophies and such act is despicable.

Protect lions and speak up for their rights and never visit a zoo or circus#animalrights #veganaf

🥰🐶 pic.twitter.com/WDAlCmMQyL — °•° IⓋY °•°🌱🐽🐾🦋💚 (@Ivy_MiddletonUK) August 10, 2020

The bond between a mother and her child is always precious. This clip of Mama lion playing with curious little cub is delightful.

It’s not just the number of a particular wild species that is important..!



More important is how we keep this population healthy and secure their natural habitat at landscape level..#WorldLionDay 🦁@GujForestDept @moefcc @CentralIfs pic.twitter.com/YJYxRh3c2C — Surender Mehra IFS (@surenmehra) August 10, 2021

Currently, on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, lion is listed as vulnerable.

We now have all the more reasons why we all need to come together and participate to protect these majestic Lions. And now is the time to guard and protect these big cats, especially by protecting their habitat. This will truly make a difference to preserve and improve the population of lions.

