    World Lion Day 2022: These viral videos of 'king of the jungle' will make your day

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 10: World Lion Day is celebrated on August 10 every year. Lions are the second largest cat in the world and they are just behind the Asian tiger. These majestic animals roamed all over Africa and the Eurasian super-continent three million years ago and due to changes in the natural environment, their range is reduced primarily to Africa and selected parts of Asia.

    The special day was founded by the Big Cat Initiative and National Geographic in 2013, with an aim to protect lions in their natural habitat.

    World Lion Day 2022: These viral videos of king of the jungle will make your day

    On world lion day, let's take a look at some of the lion videos that are buzzing over the internet:

    Three arrested in Gujarat for harassing lions Three arrested in Gujarat for harassing lions

    A video of lions shared by IFS Officer Praveen Kaswan on the occasion of World Lion Day is a sight to behold.

    This is indeed a magnificent view, as not every day you see a pride of lions crossing a waterhole.

    The bond between a mother and her child is always precious. This clip of Mama lion playing with curious little cub is delightful.

    Currently, on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, lion is listed as vulnerable.

    We now have all the more reasons why we all need to come together and participate to protect these majestic Lions. And now is the time to guard and protect these big cats, especially by protecting their habitat. This will truly make a difference to preserve and improve the population of lions.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 12:03 [IST]
