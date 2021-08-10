YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    World Lion Day 2021: PM Modi shares stunning images of king of the jungle

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared stunning images of majestic and courageous lion.

    World Lion Day 2021: PM Modi shares stunning images of king of the jungle

    "The lion is majestic and courageous. India is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lion. On World Lion Day, I convey my greetings to all those passionate about lion conservation. It would make you happy that the last few years have seen a steady increase in India's lion population," PM Modi tweeted.

    "When I was serving as Gujarat CM, I had the opportunity to work towards ensuring safe and secure habitats for the Gir Lions. A number of initiatives were taken which involved local communities and global best practices to ensure habitats are safe and tourism also gets a boost," he added in another tweet.

    More LIONS News  

    Read more about:

    lions narendra modi wildlife

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X