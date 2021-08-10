World Lion Day 2021: PM Modi shares stunning images of king of the jungle

Ten-year-old tiger dies in Ranchi zoo after fever, samples sent for testing after Covid ruled out

New Delhi, Aug 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared stunning images of majestic and courageous lion.

"The lion is majestic and courageous. India is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lion. On World Lion Day, I convey my greetings to all those passionate about lion conservation. It would make you happy that the last few years have seen a steady increase in India's lion population," PM Modi tweeted.

When I was serving as Gujarat CM, I had the opportunity to work towards ensuring safe and secure habitats for the Gir Lions. A number of initiatives were taken which involved local communities and global best practices to ensure habitats are safe and tourism also gets a boost. pic.twitter.com/0VEGmh7Ygj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 10, 2021

"When I was serving as Gujarat CM, I had the opportunity to work towards ensuring safe and secure habitats for the Gir Lions. A number of initiatives were taken which involved local communities and global best practices to ensure habitats are safe and tourism also gets a boost," he added in another tweet.