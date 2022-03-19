World Happiness Report 2022: Finland tops the list; check out where India stands

New Delhi, Mar 19: India has been ranked 136 even below Pakistan (121), out of 149 countries in the list of UN World Happiness Report 2022, which was released on Friday. Finland topped the list.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the World Happiness Report, which uses global survey data to report how people evaluate their own lives in more than 150 countries worldwide.

As the world battles the covid pandemic, it is essential to remember the universal desire for happiness and the capacity of individuals to rally to each other's support in times of great need.

The World Happiness Report 2022, issued by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, focuses on the effects of Covid-19 and how people all over the world have fared. It ranks the world's 149 countries on "how happy their citizens perceive themselves to be".

Lebanon, which is facing an economic meltdown, fell to second from last on the index of 146 countries, just below Zimbabwe.

The happiness study ranks the countries of the world on the basis of questions from the Gallup World Poll. The results are then correlated with other factors, including GDP and social security.

The United States ranks at 16th place for happiness, despite being one of the richest countries in the world.

Story first published: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 17:58 [IST]