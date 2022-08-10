World Biofuel Day: PM Modi to dedicate to nation 2G ethanol plant in Panipat today

India
    New Delhi, Aug 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will dedicate to the nation a second generation (2G) ethanol plant built at an estimated cost of Rs 900 crore in Haryana's Panipat via video conferencing.

    The 2G ethanol plant has been built at an estimated cost of over Rs 900 crore by the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and is located close to the Panipat Refinery, said an official statement.

    Based on indigenous technology, the project will utilise about two lakh tonnes of rice straw annually to generate around three crore litres of ethanol annually, it said.

    Creating an end-use for the agri-crop residue would empower farmers and provide an additional income generation opportunity for them, it said.

    The project will provide direct employment to people involved in the plant operation and indirect employment will be generated in the supply chain for rice straw cutting, handling, storage, etc.

    Through reduction in burning of rice straw, the project will contribute to a reduction of greenhouse gases equivalent to about 3 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions per annum, which can be understood as equivalent to replacing nearly 63,000 cars annually on the country's roads, the statement said.

    The dedication of the plant is part of a long series of steps taken by the government over the years to boost the production and usage of biofuels in the country, said the statement.

    The project will have zero liquid discharge.

