To defeat Corona we need to keep our readiness ahead of every variant: PM Modi

‘Words cannot do justice’: PM Modi's heartfelt message to soldiers on Indian Army Day

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sent a heartfelt message to soldiers on Indian Army Day and hailed its bravery, professionalism and invaluable contribution towards national safety.

"Best wishes on the occasion of Army Day, especially to our courageous soldiers, respected veterans and their families. The Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism. Words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution of the Indian Army towards national safety," tweeted PM Modi.

Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during humanitarian crisis, including natural disasters. India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well. pic.twitter.com/JnM9cpZDnu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2022

"Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during humanitarian crisis, including natural disasters. India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well," he added.

President Ramnath Kovind also extended his greetings and said Indian Army has been pivotal in ensuring national security.

Greetings to Army personnel and veterans on Army Day. Indian Army has been pivotal in ensuring national security. Our soldiers have displayed professionalism, sacrifice and valour in defending borders and maintaining peace. The nation is grateful for your service. Jai Hind! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 15, 2022

The National Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15. On Army Day every year, tributes are paid to those soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country and the people living in it at the "Amar Jawan Jyoti" at India Gate in New Delhi on Army Day.

The day marks the taking over of the Indian Army by the first Indian Commander-in-Chief, Field Marshal K M Cariappa, on 15th January 1949. Army day is celebrated to pay homage and salute to the courageous and brave Indian soldiers who have been sacrificing their lives for protecting the country.