oi-Deepika S

Thane, Feb 22: Union Minister and RPI (A) chief Ramdas Athawale has said his party will not allow any disruption of film shootings of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar in Maharashtra.

Athawale said this at a rally in Vashi area of Navi Mumbai on Sunday, days after Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole threatened to stall film shootings of the two actors if they do not take a stand on the issue of fuel price hike.

The Republican Party of India (A) chief said he would meet the two actors soon and assure them of all possible assistance.

'Goondaraj will be tolerated in the state and you cannot make such a statement,' Athawale said.