YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Women in Mumbai local get into physical fight over a seat, video goes viral

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Oct 07: Anyone who has been to Mumbai knows how the local trains in the financial capital of India breathe and live an almost distinct life. As the local trains speed up, there are many characters and stories taking shape inside these compartments too. One such incident has now become viral from the Thane-Panvel local train when three women got into an ugly fight over a seat.

    Women in Mumbai local get into physical fight over a seat, video goes viral
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    The video of an ugly brawl between few women passengers has gone viral on various social media platforms. In the video, women can be seen pulling each other's hair inside the ladies' compartment of a Thane-Panvel local train. The entire was captured by one of the commuter on her phone camera.

    During the brawl, a female train staff was also injured. ''Few women started hitting each other following a dispute over the seat, and a female staff was injured,''news agency ANI quoted S Katare, Senior Police Inspector, Vashi Railway Station as saying.

    According to reports, three female passengers on the local train got into an argument over a seat. Soon after, the argument erupted into a brawl between them.

    Viral video: Cops beat up suspects by holding them against electric poleViral video: Cops beat up suspects by holding them against electric pole

    One policewoman who tried to intervene was also injured when some female passengers attacked her.

    According to Indian Express, a police official informed that a 27-year-old woman, identified as Arzoo Khan, will be produced in the railway court at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Friday.

    Meanwhile, Vashi GRP is investigating the whole incident and a case has been registered.

    Comments

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    viral news mumbai

    Story first published: Friday, October 7, 2022, 13:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 7, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X