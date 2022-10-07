From superhit 'Swadesh' to flop 'Kalank', 4 times Bollywood celebrated Dussehra with all pomp and show

Caught months later, man had robbed bank and got a new look

Women in Mumbai local get into physical fight over a seat, video goes viral

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Oct 07: Anyone who has been to Mumbai knows how the local trains in the financial capital of India breathe and live an almost distinct life. As the local trains speed up, there are many characters and stories taking shape inside these compartments too. One such incident has now become viral from the Thane-Panvel local train when three women got into an ugly fight over a seat.

The video of an ugly brawl between few women passengers has gone viral on various social media platforms. In the video, women can be seen pulling each other's hair inside the ladies' compartment of a Thane-Panvel local train. The entire was captured by one of the commuter on her phone camera.

During the brawl, a female train staff was also injured. ''Few women started hitting each other following a dispute over the seat, and a female staff was injured,''news agency ANI quoted S Katare, Senior Police Inspector, Vashi Railway Station as saying.

Vashi, Navi Mumbai | Few women started hitting each other following dispute over seat, a female staff was injured: S Katare, Senior Police Inspector, Vashi Railway Station, on scuffle b/w 3 women in a local train running from Thane to Panvel, today



(Pic 1:Screengrab;viral video) pic.twitter.com/A6bPR3phhA — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2022

According to reports, three female passengers on the local train got into an argument over a seat. Soon after, the argument erupted into a brawl between them.

Viral video: Cops beat up suspects by holding them against electric pole

One policewoman who tried to intervene was also injured when some female passengers attacked her.

According to Indian Express, a police official informed that a 27-year-old woman, identified as Arzoo Khan, will be produced in the railway court at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Friday.

Meanwhile, Vashi GRP is investigating the whole incident and a case has been registered.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 7, 2022, 13:28 [IST]