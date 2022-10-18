On camera: This python skipped stairs but chose handrail to climb up!

Video | Indian teacher's unique way to teach maths has everyone singing!

On camera: Youth tied to scooter, dragged for 2 km because he couldn't repay loan

Women fight in Mumbai local train; video goes viral

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

Mumbai, Oct 18: Mumbai local is often touted as the 'spirit of Mumbai' but Mumbaikars would definitely not be amused with the kind of 'spirited' videos that are going viral these days. In a span of less than a month, another video has surfaced from a Mumbai local which shows three women fighting furiously in a ladies' coach.

The fight video doing rounds on the internet these days was posted on Twitter by a handle called 'Roads of Mumbai' with the caption, "Spirit of Mumbai."

Spirit of Mumbai - Part 4pic.twitter.com/CoyXl8TrPq — Roads of Mumbai 🇮🇳 (@RoadsOfMumbai) October 16, 2022

One can see in the video that the three women are fighting and pulling each other's hair in a crowded ladies' coach on the local train. The fight started with a girl slapping and dragging an older woman.

Suddenly, a third woman also started hitting the girl.

Women in Mumbai local get into physical fight over a seat, video goes viral

The 31-second video is going viral on social media. It has so far garnered over five lakh views and over 800 retweets.

When they were fighting on the train, some women can be seen trying to stop the three ladies from the fight. But, they did not listen to anyone.

One of the co-passenger even said, "arrey aunty chhodo!"

It is to be recalled that a similar incident happened last month in which some of the women fought for a seat on a Mumbai local train. In that incident also, women fought. The video of the incident had also gone viral.

Most men commented on the recent viral video. Some of them took a dig at women for their fight.

One of the users wrote, "Time pass."

Time pass — Manoj Shinde (@ManojSh60196858) October 16, 2022

Another user said, "Shameful act by girls."

Shameful act by girls. — NISHANT MATHUR (@nishantmathur82) October 16, 2022

The third user wrote, "Very sad."

Very sad — Girish (@Girish_1939_Mum) October 17, 2022

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 13:38 [IST]