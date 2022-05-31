Woman teacher shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, May 31: A woman teacher was shot at by terrorists in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir on Tuesday. She later succumbed to her wounds.

"It happened around 10am. I saw a teacher shot in her head. Another teacher picked her up for help, I informed Police," Gopalpora village head told reporters.

"We want justice. Govt should do something about targeted killings. Security should be given to migrant employees there (Kashmir division)"," said a relative.

"I don't know what to say. She was my sister-in-law & was here 2 months back. She had said everything is fine and there is no threat to her. Suddenly sometime back she had said it was a little fearful. Today it became clear," said another relative of the teacher who was shot dead.

#Terrorists #fired upon one woman #teacher at High School Gopalpora area of #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, she has received #critical gunshot injuries. Being shifted to hospital. Area has been #cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 31, 2022

"KulgamTerrorIncidentUpdate: Injured lady teacher, a Hindu & resident of Samba (Jammu division) succumbed to her injuries. Terrorists involved in this gruesome terror crime will be soon identified & neutralised. @JmuKmrPolice (sic)," read another post.

As per reports, as many as 17 Kashmiri Pandits (KPs) and non-locals have been killed by militants in Kashmir after the special status of J-K was revoked in 2019. In 2021, three KPs, one Sikh and five non-local laboures were killed. Ten KPs and non-local labourers have been shot at and injured by terrorists in South Kashmir and Srinagar so far this year.

Three Kashmiri Hindus have been targeted since March this year. Two of them --Satish Kumar Singh and Rahul Bhat, a revenue department employee - were killed in the attacks. A Kashmiri Pandit, Bal Krishan, who did not migrate in the 1990s and ran a medical shop, was also shot at and injured in Shopian in April.

Last week, TV artist Amreen Bhat died after Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists opened fire at her in the Chadoora area of Budgam.