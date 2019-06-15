  • search
    Woman police officer hacked, burnt alive near her home in Kerala

    Alappuzha, June 15: A woman civil police officer in Kerala's Alappuzha died after she was set ablaze by a man at Kanjipuzha near Vallikunnam in Alappuzha on Saturday.

    The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Soumya Pushkaran. She is survived by her husband and three children. The reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained.

    The incident reportedly took place when Pushkaran was on her way home after attending a Student Police Cadet camp near Vallikunnam village.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 15, 2019, 20:48 [IST]
