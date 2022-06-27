YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath Political Crisis in Maharashtra By Election Results 2022 Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Woman gangraped along with 6 year old daughter in moving car

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Roorkee, Jun 27: A woman and her six-year-old daughter were allegedly gangraped in a moving car in Haridwar's Roorkee by a man and his friends after giving her a lift in his car, police said Sunday.

    They said the woman was on her way home from Piran Kaliyar, a Muslim religious site, during the night with her six-year-old daughter when she was offered the lift by a man named Sonu.

    Woman gangraped along with 6 year old daughter in moving car
    Representational Image

    Superintendent of Police (Rural) Pramendra Doval said some friends of the man were already in the car.

    According to the complaint, Sonu and his accomplices allegedly raped the woman and her daughter in the moving car and dumped them near a canal.

    The woman somehow managed to reach a police station in the middle of the night and narrated the incident to the police.

    According to police, said while the woman could not tell exactly how many men were there in the car, she said the person driving it was named Sonu.

    Police said the two were admitted to the Roorkee Civil Hospital, and their medical examination confirmed rape.

    Police said they have registered a case and started looking for the accused, but have not been able to trace them yet.

    (PTI)

    Comments

    More GANG RAPE News  

    Read more about:

    gang rape woman

    Story first published: Monday, June 27, 2022, 8:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 27, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X