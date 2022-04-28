What has led to such a severe heatwave in India

Heatwave in India to continue for next five days

Explained: How do you beat the heat and cure heat related illness

With the heat showing no respite, here are the coldest and best places to visit in May

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 28: The heat has sure bogged down many. With the weather department predicting no respite for the next five days, many would be looking for a get away to stay cool.

Before we tell you which are the ten coldest places in the month of May, here is a look at the weather update:

A yellow alert has been issued for Delhi, where temperatures are soaring. "Heatwave conditions over East, Central and Northwest India during next five, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded the highest temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius at Siri Fort Complex.

Speaking to news agency ANI, IMD scientist R K Jenamani said that northern India will likely experience dust storm on April 29, causing a drop in temperature from May 1 onwards.

"Yellow alert in Delhi for the heatwave. There is a possibility of a dust storm in North India on April 29.

The temperature will drop from 1st-2nd May. The eastern region will not see heatwave conditions from April 30," he also said.

Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh Vidarbha, Jharkhand, interior Gangetic West Bengal, interior Odisha and northern parts of Gujarat.

"Rise by about 2 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of Northwest India during next three days and fall by about 2 degrees Celsius thereafter," the IMD added.

10 coldest and best places to visit in May:

Kodaikanal located in Tamil Nadu has an average temperature of 13-22 degree Celsius in May. Referred to as the princess of Hill Stations, Kodaikanal is where you should be in May

Mussoorie in Uttarakhand is a great tourist destination. We are sure you can relax there in May at temperatures ranging between 14 to 24 degree Celsius

With temperatures ranging between 12 to 25 degree Celsius, we are sure you are already tempted to pack your bags and go to Manali

Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh is a great location. Visit this place in May to enjoy temperatures ranging from 16 to 28 degree Celsius

Wayanad in Kerala is a much sought after destination. The summers are bad in May, but in Wayanad the temperatures will be 18 to degree Celsius

Pachmarhi in Madhya Pradesh is located at an elevation of 1,067 meters. With temperatures between 19 and 32 degree Celsius you could consider this location with your family

Kalimpong records temperatures between 11 and 22 degree Celsius in May. This place in West Bengal is a great place to beat the heat

Ooty in Tamil Nadu is a well known destination for tourists. During your visit in May you could experience temperatures between 11 and 23 degree Celsius

With temperatures ranging between 20 and 30 degree Celsius, Rishikesh in Uttarakhand should be part of your itinerary in May

The Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh is a cold desert valley. Temperatures in May range between 15 and 21 degree Celsius. Do try out this place in May

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 10:32 [IST]