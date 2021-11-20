YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Lunar Eclipse 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    With phone number and name, anybody can now check vaccination certificate on CoWIN portal

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 20: The vaccination certificates of an individual with his consent can now be checked by anyone. The Union Health Ministry has activated the service on the CoWin portal.

    With phone number and name, anybody can now check vaccination certificate on CoWIN portal

    Private entities like travel agencies, offices, employers, entertainment agencies or government agencies such as IRCTC can now verify the vaccination status of citizens who may not have the vaccine certificate available in digital or physical form for availing a requested service and can support the service provider to verify the vaccination status of the citizen as per the authorised permission of the requesting entity.

    Vaccination status is critical for facilitating a service for service providers including travel agencies, employers, entertainment agencies or government agencies such as IRCTC. The activation of the latest service will be beneficial for people as there is a need for them to carry vaccination certificates.

    "Now download the fully / partially vaccinated badge from CoWIN (cowin.gov.in) & share it with your friends on all your social platforms! Encourage your family and friends to follow you and #FightCovid," National Health Authority CEO R S Sharma said in a tweet.

    For an instance, the companies can use this service to verify the vaccination status of employees and resume the functions in offices, workplaces, etc. This service will help in resuming and catalysing the economic activities in country, the official said. PTI

    More VACCINATION News  

    Read more about:

    vaccination coronavirus

    Story first published: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 17:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 20, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X