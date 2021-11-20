Covid Vaccine for Children in India: Centre not in a rush, need to tread with caution: Mandaviya

With phone number and name, anybody can now check vaccination certificate on CoWIN portal

New Delhi, Nov 20: The vaccination certificates of an individual with his consent can now be checked by anyone. The Union Health Ministry has activated the service on the CoWin portal.

Private entities like travel agencies, offices, employers, entertainment agencies or government agencies such as IRCTC can now verify the vaccination status of citizens who may not have the vaccine certificate available in digital or physical form for availing a requested service and can support the service provider to verify the vaccination status of the citizen as per the authorised permission of the requesting entity.

Vaccination status is critical for facilitating a service for service providers including travel agencies, employers, entertainment agencies or government agencies such as IRCTC. The activation of the latest service will be beneficial for people as there is a need for them to carry vaccination certificates.

"Now download the fully / partially vaccinated badge from CoWIN (cowin.gov.in) & share it with your friends on all your social platforms! Encourage your family and friends to follow you and #FightCovid," National Health Authority CEO R S Sharma said in a tweet.

For an instance, the companies can use this service to verify the vaccination status of employees and resume the functions in offices, workplaces, etc. This service will help in resuming and catalysing the economic activities in country, the official said. PTI

