With over 69 lakh people affected, death toll due to floods in Bihar rises to 21

Patna, Aug 07: The flood situation in Bihar from overflowing rivers originating in Nepal entered in more areas of the 16 flooded districts of Bihar on Thursday. According to reports, the death toll has increased to 21 as two more people have died in Siwan in the last 24 hours.

As many as 69 lakh people have been affected in 16 districts of Bihar due to floods, while the number of affected panchayats has risen from 1,165 to 1,185 since Thursday.

Among the flood-hit residents, more than 4 lakh people have been evacuated from badly inundated areas. Of them, 12,239 were taking shelter at eight relief camps. Also, more than 10 lakh people were being fed at 1,402 community kitchens.

"Repair and restoration work is underway non-stop at the embankment. Officials are keeping a watch. People are advised to avoid panic and scaremongering", Jha said in a tweet.

Amid the damages, more than 30 teams, including those of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF, have been deployed to tackle the floods.

Earlier, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had expressed his condolences over the loss of lives of people in three different incidents of capsizing of boats in flood-hit districts of Khagaria, Saharsa and Darbhanga in the state and instructed the district administration to provide ex-gratia amount to the kin of the deceased.

Taking to Twitter, CM Nitish Kumar said, "Incidents of a boat sinking in Khagaria, Saharsa and Darbhanga are sad. I have instructed the district administration to provide the ex-gratia amount to the dependents of the deceased."