With Gehlot most certainly out of running, who will be next president of Congress

    New Delhi, Sep 27: The political crisis within the Congress continues to rage on. Reports now suggest that the candidature of Ashok Gehlot is under cloud following a rebellion staged by Rajasthan Congress MLAs close to him.

    Gehlot who has been a Gandhi loyalist for years was considered to be a front-runner for the post of Congress president. Now the Gandhi family has reportedly removed Gehlot from the running for the top post in the party.

    With Gehlot most certainly out of the race, let us take a look at the potential candidates who could be the next president of the Congress party.

    Potential candidates for post of Congress president:

    • Shashi Tharoor
    • Digvijaya Singh
    • K C Venugopal
    • Mallikarjuna Kharge
    • Bhupesh Baghel
    • Kumari Selja
