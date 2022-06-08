With 41% jump in COVID-19 cases, India reports 5,233 new infections

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 08: India reported 5,233 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday which is a 41 per cent jump from the previous day. The daily infections in India crossed 5,000 after 93 days. This has taken the total tally of active cases to 28,857, the Union Health Ministry said.

The number of deaths climbed to 5,24,715 and there were seven fresh fatalities reported. The government's data at 8 am on Wednesday said that India has reported 4.31 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The surge was highest in Maharashtra where 1,881 new cases were reported. This is a 81 per cent jump and the highest since February 18. The state also reported the B.A.5 variant, the health department of the state said.

Mumbai alone reported 1,242 new cases, which is almost double when compared to Monday.

The country's positivity rate was recorded at 1.67 per cent, while the weekly rate was at 1.12 per cent.