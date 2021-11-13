How the National Investigation Agency is getting the better of terrorists in J&K

With 2 more arrests NIA steps up heat on terrorists targeting civilians in J&K

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 13: The National Investigation Agency has arrested 2 more persons in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir terror conspiracy case. The two arrested persons have been identified as Rashid Muzaffar Ganaie and Nasir Mir, both residents of Sopore.

The case relates to the conspiracy hatched to undertake violent acts of terror in Jammu and Kashmir and other major cities including Delhi by terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The NIA said that these persons have committed various acts of terror including killing of numerous innocent civilians in Kashmir.

Earlier this month the NIA had arrested two more persons in connection with the same case. The duo who were arrested were identified as Ahmad Wani a resident of Srinagar and Umar Bhat who hails from Spore. The case related to the conspiracy for undertaking violent acts of terrorist acts in J&K and other cities by the operatives of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizbul Mujahideen, Al-Badr and their affiliates such as The Resistance Front, People Against Fascist Forces among others.

The probe has revealed that the arrested persons and their associates had been providing logistic and material support to the terrorists.

Last month the NIA had arrested 2 persons after conducting searches in three districts of J&K. Those arrested were Amit Ahmad and Saddat Amin, residents of Srinagar and Sopore respectively. The searches led to the recovery of electronic devices and incriminating Jihadi material, the NIA said.

The National Investigation Agency has conducted multiple raids over the past monthand arrested terrorists of both the Islamic State as well as The Resistance Front.

In addition to this scores of terror sympathisers have been detained in Jammu and Kashmir, following the killing of civilians. The killings were claimed by a little known terror group The Resistance Front which is affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

NIA had received information that the proscribed terrorist organisation Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has hatched a conspiracy to radicalise and recruit impressionable Muslim youth in India to wage violent Jihad against the Indian state and in order to execute its nefarious plan an organised campaign has been launched over the cyber space which is supplemented by on ground terror financing activities.

ISIS terrorists operating from various conflict zones along with ISIS cadres in India, by assuming pseudo- online identities, have created a network wherein ISIS related propaganda material is disseminated for radicalising and recruiting members into ISIS fold, the NIA said.

Investigations further revealed that the arrested accused were associated with Pakistan and Afghanistan based foreign ISIS operatives. Certain other associates of arrested accused based in Kashmir are involved in on-ground and online activities of ISIS, including in content creation and translation of India centric ISIS propaganda magazine Voice of Hind, the agency also said.

Official sources tell OneIndia that there has been a crackdown, following the killings. Unknown pistol wielding terrorists have been carrying out the killings. It is important to break the chain to stop the killings. There is very little intelligence on these persons and hence they have not been profiled, which makes the job of tracking them difficult, the official cited above said.

Story first published: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 9:14 [IST]