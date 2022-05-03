Karnataka to screen flyers from Japan and Thailand for Covid at airports

NTAGI recommends 1st dose of Sputnik V as booster for those vaccinated with Russian jab

Fact Check: Is rise in the child hepatitis cases linked to Covid vaccine?

India logs 3,157 new Covid cases in 24 hours; Positivity rate past 1% again after two month

Current spike in Covid cases only local, can't be termed as 4th wave: ICMR

With 2,568 fresh cases, India's daily Covid-19 tally dips

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 03: India witnessed a single-day rise of 2,568 infections and 2o fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The rise reported on Monday pushed the overall Covid tally of the country to 4,30,84,913 cases and 5,23,869 deaths, the data said.

At 1.07 per cent, the daily positivity went past one per cent again after a little over two months, the ministry said. It was at 1.11 per cent on February 27.

The weekly rate was 0.70 per cent, according to the health ministry.The active cases constitutes 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the country's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, 9:47 [IST]