YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    With 2,568 fresh cases, India's daily Covid-19 tally dips

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 03: India witnessed a single-day rise of 2,568 infections and 2o fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

    Representational Image

    The rise reported on Monday pushed the overall Covid tally of the country to 4,30,84,913 cases and 5,23,869 deaths, the data said.

    At 1.07 per cent, the daily positivity went past one per cent again after a little over two months, the ministry said. It was at 1.11 per cent on February 27.

    The weekly rate was 0.70 per cent, according to the health ministry.The active cases constitutes 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the country's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

    It surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

    India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

    Comments

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, 9:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X