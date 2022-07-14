Wishing meaningful autonomy for Tibet, not Independence: Dalai Lama

Jammu, July 14: In a signal to Beijing, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Thursday said that he is not seeking a complete independence of Tibet, but preservation of Tibetan Buddhist culture and a meaningful autonomy within China.

Advocating resolution to all disputes through dialogue, he asserted that all human beings are equal and they need to rise above the narrow-minded approach of "my nation, my ideology" which is the main trigger for fights among people.

The Dalai Lama arrived here to a warm welcome by his followers who turned up in large numbers despite heavy rains. This was his first visit outside Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh in the last two years.

The spiritual leader is likely to visit Ladakh on Friday. The visit is expected to rile China further as it comes amid the lingering military standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at several friction points in eastern Ladakh.

"Some Chinese hardliners consider me a separatist and a reactionary and always criticize me. But now, more Chinese are realising that the Dalai Lama is not seeking independence and only wishing China (to give) meaningful autonomy (to Tibet) and (ensure) preservation of Tibetan Buddhist culture," the 87-year-old spiritual leader was quoted saying by news agency PTI.

Asked about China's objection to his visit, the Dalai Lama said, "This is usual. The Chinese people are not objecting... more and more Chinese are showing interest in Tibetan Buddhism. Some of their scholars are realising that Tibetan Buddhism is very scientific. Things are changing." The Dalai Lama, whose real name is Tenzin Gyatso, received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 and is feted worldwide for his advocacy of independence for Tibet and other causes.

Earlier this month, Beijing criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for greeting the Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday, saying India should stop using Tibet-related issues to interfere in China's internal affairs. However, India rejected China's criticism and asserted that it is a consistent policy to treat the Dalai Lama as an honoured guest of the country.

Thursday, July 14, 2022